CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $75,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of CF opened at $62.91 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

