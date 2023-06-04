Chainbing (CBG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,972.77

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004752 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $647.02 million and $5,972.77 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

