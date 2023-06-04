Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $481.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.62. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $482.06.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

