Citigroup Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $92.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Elastic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after acquiring an additional 702,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

