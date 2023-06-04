Citigroup Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

