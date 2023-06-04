Citigroup Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $76.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

