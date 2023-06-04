Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $95.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

