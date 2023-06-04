Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.
Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.
