Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.131 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.02.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

