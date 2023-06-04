Comparing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 39.14% 0.80% 0.11% GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06%

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.32 $18.54 million $8.02 0.86 GeoPark $982.88 million 0.58 $224.43 million $3.71 2.67

This table compares Battalion Oil and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.21%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than GeoPark.

Summary

GeoPark beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

