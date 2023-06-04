Comparing Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -3.65% -6.08% -3.29% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lantronix and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Lantronix presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.65%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

This table compares Lantronix and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $129.65 million 1.19 -$5.36 million ($0.13) -32.54 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.40 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Lantronix has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantronix beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

