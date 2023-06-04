Compound (COMP) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $269.72 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $35.25 or 0.00130323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,822 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

