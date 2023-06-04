Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$7.04 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$74,000.00. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

