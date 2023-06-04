Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CMG opened at C$7.04 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
