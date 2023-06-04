Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $777.07 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $777.07 million and approximately $64.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,068.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00352250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00550747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00067242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00424628 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,208,857 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,883,960,129.699007 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28185961 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $68,611,706.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

