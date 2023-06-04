Conflux Trading Down 15.4% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $782.35 million and approximately $68.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,209.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00351375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00549954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00428790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,346,734 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,231,710.865132 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.26789863 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $65,004,735.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

