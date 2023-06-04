Contrasting D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -11.74% -79.61% -19.77% Hour Loop -1.98% -30.31% -9.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hour Loop has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Hour Loop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.36 -$177.94 million ($0.33) -3.30 Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.69 -$1.48 million ($0.06) -31.33

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

