Contrasting Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -69.65% -63.83% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.70% -49.53%

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A N/A -$18.97 million ($0.08) -7.72 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.35) -6.52

Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sernova and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 133.93%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sernova.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Sernova on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms. Its clinical program is an LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

