Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

