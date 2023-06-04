Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

