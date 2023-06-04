Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $10.75 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00039516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $54.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

