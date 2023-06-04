Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Freedom Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 2.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FACT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,668. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

