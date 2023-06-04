Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,560,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 109,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALSA remained flat at $10.64 on Friday. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.64.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

