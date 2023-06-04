Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,121,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

