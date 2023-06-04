Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $621,000 in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,990. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

