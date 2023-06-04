Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. African Gold Acquisition makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

