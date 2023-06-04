Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 23,305 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Steel Connect worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Steel Connect stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 18,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

