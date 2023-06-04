Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.33 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $68.10 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000757 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008176 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

