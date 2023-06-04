Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

