Cresta Advisors Ltd. Invests $206,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,044 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.