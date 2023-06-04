Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. 7,659,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $407.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

