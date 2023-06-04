Critical Analysis: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.73 $11.98 million ($0.04) -186.20

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.01%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

