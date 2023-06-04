Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

