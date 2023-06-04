Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

