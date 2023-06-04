CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

