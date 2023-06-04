CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CTS by 516.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CTS by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.74. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.