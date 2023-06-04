Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.72. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

