Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.72. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.