Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 77,483 C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of C5 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C5 Acquisition by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,353,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of C5 Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.