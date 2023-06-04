Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $706,000 Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,691 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

