Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $592,000 in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Ares Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.