Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOD opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

