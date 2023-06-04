Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,621 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,001,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DV opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

