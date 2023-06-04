Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,757 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in International Seaways by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 429,287 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,260. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

