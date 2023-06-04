Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 35,827 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

