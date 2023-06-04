Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 61,835 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 35.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

eXp World stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.26 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.