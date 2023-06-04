Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 8,216 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NSSC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.14. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

