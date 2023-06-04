Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

