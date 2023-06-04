DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The company had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

