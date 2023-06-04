DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $708,670.28

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $708,670.28 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00131408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,382 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

