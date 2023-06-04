Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.03 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

