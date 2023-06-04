Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.03 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

