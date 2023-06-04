Dent (DENT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and $2.66 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

